European Stocks Fall Again as More Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Across The Continent

European stocks were swinging lower again on Wednesday and the coronavirus was to blame for warnings from several big companies.

A fifth-straight day of losses was under way for European stock markets, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continued to weigh on investors, and companies warned of related fallout.

In choppy trading, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1%, after sliding nearly 1.8% on Tuesday. That follows deep losses in global markets, notably on Wall Street, where the Dow marked its sharpest-ever two-session slide in point terms, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for outbreaks.

Volatility looked likely on Wednesday for Wall Street, as Dow industrials futures swung between small gains and losses of over 200 points.

Europe has been grappling with an outbreak in Italy that has led to infections in Germany, France and Spain, while South Korea and Iran have seen climbing case numbers. The German DAX 30 fell 0.8%, the French CAC 40 dropped 0.6% and the FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

Luc Filip, head of discretionary portfolio management at SYZ Private Banking, said in a note that the company cut its exposure to European equities earlier this month “as we considered the market much too complacent about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, and Europe is a highly trade-reliant economy.”

Danone rose 1%. The French food group reported higher fourth-quarter sales and trimmed its guidance for 2020 organic sales growth, blaming “volatile and uncertain” economic conditions this year related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wolters Kluwer jumped 2.3% after the Dutch provider of professional information reported a 2% rise in 2019 profit and said it would buy back shares.

ASM International soared nearly 4% after the Dutch chip group reported a strong fourth quarter and delivered solid guidance for the first half of this year.

Rio Tinto shares fell 1.1% after the mining company posted a fall in annual profit and said it was preparing for short-term impacts such as supply-chain issues due to the virus.

Solvay tumbled 3.7% after the German chemical maker, which had already flagged a soft 2020 at its third-quarter update, said the coronavirus would be an “additional headwind.”

