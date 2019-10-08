European Stocks Fall After U.S. Introduces New China Sanctions

Banks felt the pain as European stocks drifted lower on Tuesday, as worries over U.S.-China trade talks continued to weigh on sentiment.

The German DAX weakened 0.36% to 12054.38, the French CAC 40 dropped 0.39% to 5500.02 while the U.K. FTSE 100 increased 0.01% to 7198.28.

The U.S. on Monday announced a blacklist of a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology that the U.S. says is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups.

“Ahead of Thursday’s U.S.-China trade talks, the timing of this may worry investors, as reducing the chances of even a partial trade deal,” said Paul Donovan, a UBS economist.

The U.S.-China trade war has had a negative impact on Europe, particularly export-oriented countries like Germany.

After a 95-point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, U.S. stock futures were weaker.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Qiagen shares stumbled 20% as the diagnostics firm warned on third-quarter sales, announced the suspension of some development activities, said its CEO was leaving and announced a charge of as much as $265 million.

London Stock Exchange Groupshares stumbled 6% after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing ended its attempts to buy the LSE. It now needs to wait six months if it wants to bid again. The LSE had said it was opposed to the offer.

EasyJet shares ran into profit taking, falling 5%, after announcing full-year profits would be at the top end of expectations, second-half revenue per seat would be above guidance and fiscal first-quarter bookings were in line with last year.

