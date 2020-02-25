European Stocks Fail to Rebound After Monday's Rout

European stocks failed to hold an early gain on Tuesday as concern continued to mount over the spread of coronavirus beyond China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.4% to 410.03 as Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.8% to 23243.14.

On Monday, the FTSE MIB dropped 5.4% in its worst single-day percentage decline since June 24, 2016.

U.S. stock futures edged higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.

South Korea’s Kospi closed higher. South Korea and Italy have the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

“Even if equities rebound somewhat, we will treat such a move as a corrective bounce. In order to start examining the resumption of the prevailing uptrends, we would like to see clear evidence that the virus is indeed contained,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, in an emailed comment.

The spread of the virus in Italy is particularly concerning as the country has not identified the so-called patient zero.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury slipped one basis point to 1.36%, while gold futures fell by $21 an ounce.

