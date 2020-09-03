European Stocks Fail To Hold Gains, Settle Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - After staying firm till a little past mid afternoon, European stocks showed signs of weakness and fell sharply in the final hour of the session on Thursday to close notably lower.

Positive reaction to French government's announcement that it will unveil a 100 billion euro stimulus package to kick start the economy hit hard by the virus pandemic pushed up stocks early on in the session, and the mood remained positive till an hour to close.

A sell-off in the U.S. market knocked the wind out of stocks in the European markets in the final hour. Weak euro area economic data and a lack of any significantly positive news too prompted traders to take some profits.

A lack of progress in Brexit talks and warning by Bank of England's Dave Ramsden and fellow policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe that the British economy could suffer a far deeper wound from the coronavirus pandemic than the Bank projected last month further hurt sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.4%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.52%, Germany's DAX slid 1.4% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.44%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 1.58%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Greece edged higher, while Austria, Czech Republic, Iceland, Portugal and Spain ended flat.

In the U.K. market, Ocado Group, Scottish Mortgage, Next, Evraz, Reckit Benckiser, Glencore, Taylor Wimpey and Antofagasta lost 4 to 6.5%.

Melorse shares soared more than 13%. After reporting a pretax loss of 685 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the turnaround specialist noted that its trading over the summer months has been at the higher end of the Board's expectations, particularly in automotive and key Nortek markets.

Travel and leisure stocks were moving higher on hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine. IAG, TUI and EasyJet gained 5.3%, 4.7% and 4%, respectively.

Carnival gained about 6.5%. ITV, Compass Group, Imperial Brands, Aviva and Barclays Group also closed sharply higher.

In Germany, Wirecard tumbled nearly 16%. Infineon Technologies, HeidelbergCement, SAP and RWE lost 3 to 4.7%. Siemens ended lower by more than 2%.

In the French market, STMicroEletronics plunged more than 6.5% and WorldLine shed 5.5%. Dassault Systemes, ArcelorMittal, Atos, Safran and Saint Gobain lost 2 to 3.3%.

On the other hand, Publicis Groupe gained 5.5%, Sodexo moved up nearly 4%, and Renault, Carrefour, Peugeot and Danone advanced by 2 to 3%.

In economic news, Eurozone service activity barely expanded in August but the PMI reading came in above the flash reading, indicating improving conditions. IHS Markit's Eurozone services purchasing managers index stood at 50.5 in August versus 54.7 in July. That marked a slight increase from the flash reading of 50.1.

Separately, Eurozone retail sales fell unexpectedly in July on weak non-food products turnover, data from Eurostat showed.

Retail sales declined 1.3% month-on-month, following a 5.3% rise in June. This was the first drop in three months and confounded expectations for an increase of 1.5%.

On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales slowed to 0.4% from 1.3% in June. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.5%.

Elsewhere, a closely-watched survey showed the U.K.'s services sector experienced its sharpest rise in business activity in more than five years in August.

IHS Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading for the services sector came in at 58.8 in August, up from 56.5 in July, and sharply higher than the record low of 13.4 in April.

Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The consumer price index decreased 0.9% year-on-year in August, the same rate of fall as seen in July. Economists had expected a 0.8% fall. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August. Economists forecast a 0.1% rise.

