European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 28, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 28 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders.

European banks .SX7P rose 1.6%, adding to Monday's 1.4% gain. Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S climbed 2.4% after CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Credit Suisse shares rose 3.1%.

Oil & gas stocks .SXEP, miners .SXPP and retailers .SXRP were among the other top sectoral gainers in Europe.

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI added 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported that Italy's state-backed lender is working on a higher bid for the company's landline network.

Zalando ZALG.DE climbed 2.7% after HSBC upgraded Europe's biggest online fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.