European stocks extend recovery ahead of US jobs data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - European shares advanced at the end of a turbulent week, with traders bracing for U.S. payrolls data that could throw light on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive session, but still on course for its third weekly loss.

The benchmark index hit a six-month low earlier this week as the U.S. and European bond yields surged to multi-year highs on expectations that borrowing costs will remain higher for a longer period as the U.S. economy remains resilient.

All eyes will be on the U.S. jobs data for clues on whether the Fed will raise interest rates once more in November. The report is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 170,000 jobs last month after rising 187,000 in August and that wage gains remained elevated.

"Unless payrolls number surprises to the downside, I would think that labour market continues to be strong," said Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali Investments in Rome.

Most major European sub-sectors were trading higher, but the food and beverage index .SXFP fell 1.2%, with shares of food companies Nestle NESN.S and Unilever ULVR.L down about 2% each.

Some traders pointed to risks from changing food consumption patterns due to the usage of anti-obesity drugs such as Wegovy.

Shares of AvivaAV.L, one of the UK's largest insurers, surged 10% after Britain's Times newspaper cited talks of a possible takeover by a foreign buyer.

Amsterdam-based healthcare technology company PhilipsPHG.AS tumbled 8% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it remains unsatisfied with the status of a product recall.

