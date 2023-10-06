News & Insights

PHG

European stocks extend recovery ahead of US jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 06, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 6 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday ahead of data expected to show U.S. job growth moderated last month, taking some pressure off equity investors worried about elevated interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0718 GMT, gaining for a second straight session, but still on course for its third consecutive weekly losses.

The benchmark index hit a six-month low earlier this week as U.S. and European bond yields surged to multi-year highs on expectations that borrowing costs will remain higher for a longer period.

All eyes will be on the U.S. jobs data for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once more in November.

Among individual stocks, Adyen ADYEN.AS gained 3.4% after TD Cowen started coverage of the Dutch payment services provider with a "market perform" rating.

Amsterdam-based healthcare technology company PhilipsPHG.AS tumbled 9.6% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it remains unsatisfied with the status of a product recall.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.