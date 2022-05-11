European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, extending a rebound from two-month lows hit earlier this week, as investors awaited U.S. consumer price data for cues on whether inflation was peaking.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0715 GMT, with real estate .SX86P leading morning gains.

Data is expected to show U.S. consumer price index (CPI) cooled to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March. Surging inflation has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively.

Among individual stocks, Swedish Match SWMA.ST jumped 9.0% after Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc PM.N said it was making a recommended cash offer for the company of about 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion).

French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA rose 4.4% after it reported annual operating profit above expectations.

Bayer BAYGn.DE fell 5.8% after the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the German agriculture and pharmaceutical company's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.