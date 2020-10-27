European stocks extend losses as virus fears dominate

By Sruthi Shankar

Oct 27 (Reuters) - European stocks extended losses on Tuesday, as worries about the economic fallout of tighter coronavirus restrictions in the continent countered gains from upbeat results from UK blue-chip companies HSBC and BP.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.9% after closing at a one-month low on Monday, when markets were hammered by rising infections in the United States and Europe and fading hopes of a stimulus package before the U.S. presidential election.

The German DAX .GDAXI shed 0.9% after hitting a four-month low a day earlier, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI fell 1.6% to a one-month low as the country grappled with a runaway infection rate.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a "lockdown light" in Europe's largest economy that would mainly focus on the closure of bars and restaurants to slow down a second wave of infections, newspaper Bild reported.

Travel & leisure .SXTP were among the top decliners, down 1.8%, while retailers .SXRP dropped 1.7%.

"There is continued malaise (in markets) over the rise in European COVID-19 cases," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management.

"There's an expectation that some of the things that were kept sacrosanct, such as keeping businesses open, might need to reconsidered."

Losses in UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE were limited by a 5.7% jump in Europe's biggest bank HSBC HSBA.L after the lender signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model, accelerating plans to shrink in size and slash costs.

Spain's Santander SAN.MC gained 3% as it expects 2020 core profit to beat market expectations, helped by additional cost savings of 1 billion euros.

BP BP.L rose 1.3% as it swung back to a small profit in the third quarter.

Third-quarter earnings remain largely positive. Out of the 27% of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 73% have beat profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini CAPP.PA jumped 5% after confirming its full-year targets.

Tobacco group Swedish Match SWMA.ST climbed 5.4% as it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on the back of higher sales of smokeless products.

However, miners .SXPP fell 1.7%, dragging markets lower, after Liberum analysts downgraded stocks of Rio Tinto RIO.L, Antofagasta ANTO.L and KAZ Minerals KAZ.L.

Meanwhile, data showed profits at China's industrial firms rose at a slower pace in September, hurt by factory-gate deflation and rising raw materials costs.

