European stocks extend gains, Volkswagen jumps on strong results

March 14 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end a weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the carmaker doubled its operating profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

Officials were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even as Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

Auto stocks .SXAP gained the most in morning trade, up 4.0%, with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE surging 7.6%.

French power utility EDF EDF.PA slipped 1.4% after it warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying that wholesale energy price caps and lower nuclear output problems are likely to impact the group's capability to achieve financial targets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS, which owns a stake in China's Tencent 0700.HK, tumbled 6.0%, reflecting weakness in Hong Kong-listed tech giants on regulatory concerns.

