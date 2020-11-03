European stocks extend gains on commodity, banking boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 3 (Reuters) - European shares extended their recovery rally on Tuesday, with investors putting coronavirus worries on the back burner for now as attention turned to the U.S. presidential election.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0809 GMT, after hitting five-month lows last week.

Growth-sensitive cyclical sectors such as oil and gas .SXEP, miners .SXPP, and banks .SX7P once again led the rally - all rising more than 1.5%.

Heading into Election Day, Republican President Donald Trump trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls, but Trump is close in enough swing states to possibly piece together the votes needed to win the presidency.

A Biden win is widely considered supportive for European equities on expectations of a bigger stimulus package and better trade ties with the United States.

French bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA jumped 4.6% as a surge in currency and commodity trading helped it beat quarterly profit expectations.

