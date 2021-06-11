SCOR

European stocks extend gains for sixth day

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European stocks extended gains for a sixth session on Friday, buoyed by hopes that major central banks will stay accommodative despite signs of rising inflation, while gains in miners and travel firms supported regional indexes.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 11 (Reuters) - European stocks extended gains for a sixth session on Friday, buoyed by hopes that major central banks will stay accommodative despite signs of rising inflation, while gains in miners and travel firms supported regional indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0715 GMT and was on course for a fourth straight weekly gain.

Miners .SXPP jumped 1.0%, boosting UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE by 0.3%, while travel and leisure stocks .SXTP bounced from the previous session's drop.

Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS rose 0.7% as it said it expected full-year earnings per share to have nearly doubled in the past year.

French reinsurer Scor SCOR.PA jumped 5.5% after Covea, the top shareholder of the company, agreed to an orderly exit from the company following a settlement over a frustrated takeover attempt and ensuing legal disputes.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCOR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters