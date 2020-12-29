European stocks extend gains as Brexit deal boosts UK

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 29 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.8% by 0828 GMT, rising for a fifth straight session and scaling a new 10-month high.

UK stocks were higher after a long weekend, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE jumping 1.6% after the sealing of a Brexit trade agreement between Britain and the European Union on Thursday.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.6% and extended a record run as global markets rallied on hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded.

Software group SAP SAPG.DE provided the biggest boost to the DAX after its unit, Qualtrics International Inc, filed for a U.S. initial public offering of up to $100 million.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters