European Stocks End Sharply Lower On Deep Recession Fears

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as mounting worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread selling in almost all the markets in the region.

The International Monetary Fund's forecast that the global financial sector will see the worst setback since the Great Depression this year, and dismal manufacturing and retail sales data out of the U.S. contributed to the bearish sentiment in the markets.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), about 80,000 people have now died in Europe from the disease, about two-thirds of the global toll.

France became the fourth country to report more than 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus after Italy, Spain and the United States. There have now been more than 12,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.K. The death toll is expected to jump by 50% when authorities include deaths occurring outside of hospitals.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 3.25% down. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3.34%, Germany's DAX plunged 3.9% and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 3.76%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 2.29%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey lost 2 to 6%.

Czech Republic and Denmark also ended notably lower, while Iceland bucked the trend and closed moderately higher, extending gains to a sixth straight session.

In Germany, Infineon and Deutsche Bank lost more than 9%. HeidelbergCement, MTU Aero, Continental, Daimler, Volkswagen, Fresenius, Siemens, Lufthansa, BASF and BMW lost 5 to 7%. Adidas, Allianz, Bayer, Wirecard and Deutsche Post also declined sharply.

In the French market, Publicis Groupe, Sodexo, Unibail Rodamco, Airbus Group, ArcelorMittal, Vinci, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Renault, STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas and Peugeot lost 7 to 10%.

In the British market, Hiscox plunged more than 13%. Melrose ended nearly 12% down, while TUI and EasyJet both declined by about 10%.

Kingfisher, Royal Bank, IAG, Evraz, Royal Dutch Shell, Fresnillo, Rolls-Royce Holdings, WPP, Barclays, BP, Standard Chartered and Glencore ended lower by 6 to 9%.

In economic news, France inflation slowed to the lowest in more than two years in March largely due to the sharp downturn in energy prices, but the pace of overall inflation was slightly higher than the initial estimate, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.

Consumer prices advanced at a slower pace of 0.7% year-on-year in March after rising 1.4% in February. This was slightly above the flash estimate of 0.6 percent.

French retail sales plunged 24% in March, from a month earlier, as many stores remained closed during the coronavirus lockdown, data from the Bank of France showed. Sales of industrial goods declined 43.4%, while food sales dropped only 0.9%.

In the first quarter, retail sales fell 7.2%, reflecting falls in industrial product sales, especially, optics, automobile and furniture.

Germany's economic recovery would start in the second half of the year underpinned by the measures taken by the government to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the economy ministry said in a report released on Wednesday.

The economy has been in recession since March and it is expected to continue until the middle of the year, the ministry assessed.

The collapsing global demand, the interruption of supply chains, changes in consumer behavior and uncertainty among investors are having a massive impact on Germany, the ministry reported.

According to a report from the State Secretariat for Economic affairs, provisional survey results show Swiss consumer confidence reached a record low in April as expectations about financial situation hit its weakest level since 1990s.

The consumer sentiment index fell to -40 in April from -9.4 in January, the report said. The only time that the confidence index has been this low was in early 1990s.

In economic news from U.S., the Commerce Department's report said retail sales plummeted by 8.7% in March after falling by a revised 0.4% in February. Economists had expected retail sales to plunge by 8% compared to the 0.5% drop originally reported for the previous month.

A report from the New York Federal Reserve showed New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in the month of April.

With the much bigger than expected nosedive, the general business conditions index plunged to its lowest level in the history of the survey—by a wide margin.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production plunged by 5.4% in March after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5% in February. Economists had expected production to tumble by 4% compared to the 0.6% increase originally reported for the previous month.

