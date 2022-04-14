European Stocks End On Firm Note Ahead Of Long Weekend

(RTTNews) - Despite a sluggish start and concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine, European stocks closed on a firm note on Thursday with investors reacting positively to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.

Markets also benefited from a drop in U.S. Treasury yields amid bets that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

With a long holiday weekend ahead, trading volumes were somewhat thin in most of the markets across the continent.

The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged, as expected and reaffirmed that it is set to end asset purchases in the third quarter.

The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, left the main refinancing rate at zero, the deposit rate at -0.50% and the marginal lending rate at 0.25%.

"Looking ahead, the ECB's monetary policy will depend on the incoming data and the Governing Council's evolving assessment of the outlook," the bank said.

The ECB expects inflation to remain high over the coming months, mainly because of the sharp rise in energy costs.

The bank said the incoming data since the last meeting reinforce the expectation that net asset purchases under the asset purchase program, or APP, should be concluded in the third quarter. Thus it confirmed the view from the previous meeting.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.67%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.47% up, Germany's DAX surged up 0.62% and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.72%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.78%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

Greece, Poland and Sweden ended modestly lower, while Russia declined sharply.

Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia jumped 5% after Italy's Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone said they will spend up to 12.7 billion euros ($14 billion) to take the company private.

In the UK market, IHG rallied 4.1%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, IAG, Whitbread, Flutter Entertainment, Land Securities, Compass Group, Melrose Industries and Halma gained 2 to 3.75%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals tumbled nearly 6.5%. ITV shed 2.63% and Fresnillo closed 2.28% down. Ocado Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Aveva Group and BT Group also ended notably lower.

In the French market, Atos rallied more than 6%. Accor gained about 5.3%. ArcelorMittal, Essilor, Sodexo, Danone and Hermes International gained 2.5 to 3%.

Thales, Pernod Ricard, Publicis Groupe, Safran, Airbus Group, WorldLine, Kering, Capgemini, Air France-KLM and BNP Paribas advanced 1.5 to 2.3%.

In Germany, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia and Puma gained 2 to 2.5%. Linde, Deutsche Post, Siemens Healthineers, Adidas, Henkel, BASF, Covestro and Munich RE also ended with strong gains.

Volkswagen ended lower by about 2% after releasing preliminary financial key figures for the first quarter of 2022. RWE, Continental and Brenntag also ended notably lower.

Shares of Hungary's low-cost airline Wizz Air climbed more than 7% on signs of encouraging summer bookings.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson plunged 6% after a warning that it would likely be fined by U.S. regulators for its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq.

