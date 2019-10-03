European Stocks End Mixed After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - European markets ended mixed on Thursday, with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and reacting to the developments on the trade front.

Although several markets in Europe recovered after a weak start, buying interest remained subdued due to lingering concerns about global growth and uncertainty about Brexit.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.02%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.63%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.3% and Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.03%. The German market was closed for Day of German Unity.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Turkey closed weak.

Belgium, Denmark and Ukraine ended modestly higher, while Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Spain ended flat.

In the U.K. market, DS Smith declined nearly 6%. British American Tobacco, Kingfisher, Taylor Wimpey, Flutter Entertainment, J Sainsbury, Ocado, Carnival, WPP and Rolls-Royce Holdings ended lower by 2 to 4%.

On the other hand, Ferguson, Diageo, Associated British Foods and Segro ended notably higher.

In France, Thales and Carrefour declined 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Saint Gobain, Publicis Groupe, ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale and Michelin also ended notably lower.

Among the gainers in the French market, Airbus Group and Pernod Ricard both ended stronger by more than 4%. Dassault Systemes and Bouygues gained 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Swedish clothing retail firm H&M Group shares rallied sharply after the company reported a 12% jump in sales in the third-quarter.

In economic news, the euro area private sector expanded at the slowest pace in more than six years in September, final data from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index fell to 50.1 from 51.9 in August. The reading was below the flash estimate of 50.4.

The data showed manufacturers logged the sharpest fall in output for nearly seven years in September. The service sector continued to expand, but the pace of growth was the weakest since the start of 2019. The services PMI came in at 51.6, down from 53.5 in the previous month.

Germany's composite PMI fell to an 83-month low of 48.5 from 51.7 a month ago. France's composite output index dropped to 50.8 from 52.9 in August.

Separately, Eurostat data showed that retail sales in the 19-nation bloc rose by an annual 2.1% in August versus 1.9% expected.

British services activity decreased in September for only the fifth time in over a decade and the overall private sector shrunk for a second consecutive month, signaling that the economy may slip into recession soon.

The seasonally adjusted CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.5 in September, from 50.6 in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. Economists had forecast a score of 50.3. The latest shrinking was characterized by the biggest decline in services sector employment over nine years.

In trade news, following the World Trade Organization granting permission to the U.S. to tax as much as $7.5 billion of European exports annually, the Trump administration on Wednesday released a list of European Union products that will be targeted with tariffs.

On the Brexit front, Johnson's new Brexit plan, presented to E.U. leaders on Wednesday, was rejected by European policymakers as "unworkable." According to reports, the policymakers are of the view that the proposal would not win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off an any withdrawal deal, and they were downbeat about it serving as the basis for serious negotiations.

Another meeting between EU officials and British negotiators is likely in Brussels on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.