European stocks edge up as Novo Nordisk offsets luxury sector jitters

Oct 11 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as Novo Nordisk shares jumped after a positive update on its diabetes drug Ozempic, though underwhelming results from French luxury giant LVMH capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged up 0.1% to hover near a one-week high. Most regional markets were mixed, with France's blue-chip index .FCHI down 0.6% and lagging the most.

LVMHLVMH.PA dropped 6.6% to touch a 10-month low after the luxury goods bellwether reported a 9% rise in third-quarter revenue, marking slower growth as a strong wave of post-pandemic spending eases.

Shares of other French luxury majors such as Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering PRTP.PA fell more than 2% each, while a gauge of top 10 European luxury stocks .STXLUXP tumbled 3.1%, on track for its biggest percentage drop since September 6.

"Expectations were very high. There will be significant downside if you can't meet expectations when people are as nervous as they are," said Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes.

Meanwhile, the Baltic Sea pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged on Sunday, with the Finnish government calling it a deliberate act.

"We're in the shadow of another major conflict. All of our measures suggest that with oil elevated, gas prices going higher with the pipeline issue in Finland, inflation is going to stay around which tends to lead to more risk aversion."

