European stocks edge up as BP, China stimulus offset rate jitters

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from BP helped offset losses in UBS and Nordic Semiconductor, while investors took comfort from fresh stimulus for China's battered financial markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX added 0.2%, following a 1.3% jump in Asian stocks after China's state fund stepped up efforts to stabilise the declining market.

London-listed oil giant BPBP.L climbed 5.6% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion, exceeding forecasts, and accelerating the pace of its share repurchases.

Europe's oil & gas index .SXEP rose 1.7% to lead sectoral gains.

Still, there was an element of caution after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back firmly against speculation of imminent rate cuts, prompting investors to reassess the trajectory of rates this year.

Traders are pricing in a 15% chance of a March rate cut, down from 46% a week ago, and see a 62% probability of a rate cut by May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

UBSUBSG.S dropped 2.4% after the Swiss bank said it had completed the first phase of integrating fallen rival Credit Suisse following fourth-quarter results.

InfineonIFXGn.DE slipped 0.9% after the chip manufacturer trimmed its full-year revenue guidance as industry-wide weak demand dented its first-quarter revenue.

Meanwhile, MorphoSys AGMORG.DE soared 14.7%, extending a 36% jump on Monday when Novartis AG NOVN.S said it would buy the cancer treatment developer for 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.