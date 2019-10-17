European Stocks Edge Higher After Results From Heavyweights Unilever and Nestle

A mixed set of results from European giants including Nestle and Unilever kept European stocks to a tight range on Thursday.

The major stock market indexes didn’t move much, as the German DAX rose 0.24% to 12700.14, the French CAC 40 rose 0.08% to 5701.38 and the U.K. FTSE 100 increased 0.35% to 7193.02.

After a 23-point dip for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday, U.S. stock futures inched higher.

The British pound drifted lower as the Northern Irish political party the DUP said it rejected a proposed Brexit deal “as things stand.”

Nestle slipped 0.9% after reporting 3.7% organic sales growth over nine months and announcing it would repurchase 20 billion francs of new shares through 2022.

Unilever shares rose 2% as the Anglo-Dutch household products group reported 2.9% underlying sales growth in the third quarter, and said sales by that metric will be at the lower half of its 3% to 5% range for the full year.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson shot up nearly 7% as the company lifted its sales and margin targets.

