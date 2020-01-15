European Stocks Drift As Investors Mull Potential For Renewed Trade Tensions

European stocks struggle for a foothold on Wednesday, with investors distracted over concerns that U.S.-China trade tensions could see a resurgence.

Investors in Europe are keeping a close eye on trade-related news from the U.S. and China, as markets are struggling for direction here.

European stock markets struggled for direction on Wednesday, with investors distracted by concerns that U.S.-China trade tensions will stretch beyond a partial deal expected to be signed in Washington later.

The Stoxx Europe 600 traded flat at 419.42, after snapping a two-session losing streak on Tuesday, when the index closed up nearly 0.3%, and 0.04% off a record close of 419.74 reached on December 27, 2019.

The German DAX 30 and the French CAC 40 index were unchanged, while the U.K. FTSE 100 index inched up.

Economic data showed German gross domestic product grew 0.6% in 2019, versus 1.5% growth in 2018, according to the Federal Statistics Office. The number came in slightly ahead of expectations for growth of 0.5%, according to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

But trade concerns were swinging back into focus. U.S. stocks futures were lower on the heels of a mixed session on Tuesday. A Bloomberg report said existing Chinese import tariffs were likely to remain in place until after the U.S. presidential elections in November, with any reduction depending on China’s compliance with the terms of the deal.

“This means that the U.S. tariffs will continue weighing on Chinese exports for almost an additional year, while the emerging market giant will certainly be asked to deliver on its promise to buy massive amounts of U.S. farm goods and manufactured products immediately,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote bank, in a note to clients.

“The risk here is that the double-standard agreement could provide a weak basis for the future negotiations, impair the benefits, or even spoil the deal,” the analyst said.

Away from politics, earnings from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are expected on Wednesday, on the heels of strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup on Tuesday. Banks traded softer in Europe on Wednesday.

Among stocks on the move, shares of ASM International rose 8%, leading gainers on the Stoxx 600 after the chip equipment maker announced late on Tuesday that orders in the fourth quarter of 2019 were “substantially above previous guidance.”

“We believe that this update is strong support that also [fiscal year] FY20 will be off for a good start,” said ING analyst Marc Hesselink, in a note to clients.

Shares of Jeronimo Martins rose nearly 6% after the Portugal-based retailer said late on Tuesday that preliminary 2019 group sales rose 7.5% to 18.6 billion euros ($20 billion), with same-store sales up 5.3%.

