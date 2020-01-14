European Stocks Drift Ahead of Earnings Season

European stocks wobbled on Tuesday as traders awaited results from top U.S. financial companies.

Down early in the session, the Stoxx Europe 600 fought back to trade marginally higher. U.S. stock futures also were flat after early declines.

Earnings season kicks off on Tuesday with results from banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Of stocks in the spotlight, British gambling companies William Hill and Flutter Entertainment declined as the U.K. Gambling Commission announced a ban on credit card use.

Specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries slumped over 4% after a public sector foundation, RAG, sold a 5.4% stake. RAG still holds 59% of Evonik.

