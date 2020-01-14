Stocks

European Stocks Drift Ahead of Earnings Season

Contributor
Steve Goldstein
Published

European stocks wobbled on Tuesday as traders awaited results from top U.S. financial companies.

European stocks wobbled on Tuesday as traders awaited results from top U.S. financial companies.

European stocks wobbled on Tuesday as traders awaited results from top U.S. financial companies.

Down early in the session, the Stoxx Europe 600 fought back to trade marginally higher. U.S. stock futures also were flat after early declines.

Earnings season kicks off on Tuesday with results from banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Of stocks in the spotlight, British gambling companies William Hill and Flutter Entertainment declined as the U.K. Gambling Commission announced a ban on credit card use.

Specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries slumped over 4% after a public sector foundation, RAG, sold a 5.4% stake. RAG still holds 59% of Evonik.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

#TradeTalks: Retail Trading Trends – Top Buys/Sells

JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade, returns to #TradeTalks! He and Jill Malandrino sit down and discuss the top buys and sells from 2019 as well as what we can expect in 2020.

6 days ago
See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular