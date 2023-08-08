News & Insights

European stocks dip as Italian banks, downbeat data weigh

August 08, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.3%.

Italian banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI fell more than 5% after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the 40% levy on banks' extra profits will feed items such as a reduction of the tax wedge, tax cuts and financial support to holders of mortgages on first homes.

Italy's banking-heavy FTSE MIB .FTMIB slid 1.4%, while European banks .SX7P dropped 1.8% after ratings agency Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and said it may downgrade some of the biggest lenders in the United States.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI fell 0.4% after data showed inflation eased to 6.5% in July, but was in line with economist expectations.

China-exposed miners .SXPP and automakers .SXAP fell after data revealed imports and exports in the world's second-largest economy fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects and heightening pressure on Beijing to provide fresh stimulus.

Shares of GlencoreGLEN.L slumped nearly 3% after the global miner said its earnings had halved in the first half.

