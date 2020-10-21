European Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Virus Jitters, Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the economy due to continued surge in coronavirus cases across the continent.

Investors were also focusing on the progress in U.S. stimulus stocks and digesting the latest batch of economic and earnings reports.

Comments from Bank of England deputy governor that it is not the time to cut interest rates to below zero, and optimism about Brexit drove the Pound Sterling to a six-week high.

The pound's rise was also due to EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier's optimistic comments about a post-Brexit trade deal. Barnier told the European Union parliament the EU was committed to making the necessary compromises required to agree a deal over coming weeks.

France reported a big inrease in new COVID-19 cases, with around 2,000 patients out of over 11,000 cases of hospitalization being taken to intensive care units.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.29%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.91% and hit a 5-month closing low. Germany's DAX fell 1.41% and France's CAC 40 ended down 1.53%, while Switzerland's SMI tumbled 1.54%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden all ended notably lower.

Iceland and Turkey edged up, while Ukraine ended flat.

In the UK market, IAG, Melrose, GVC Holdings, Compass Group, Fresnillo, Avast, Just Eat Takeaway.Com, Vodafone Group, Smiths Group, DCC and Standard Life lost 3 to 6%.

Royal Dutch Shell, BP, British American Tobacco, Prudential, Unilever and Coca-Cola also ended sharply lower.

Shares of gold mining company Centamin plunged 20% after the company reported lower gold production and sales in the third quarter this financial year compared to year-ago quarter.

Evraz gained 3.5%, and Antofagasta, Natwest and Kingfisher posted modest gains. Royal Mail edged higher after launching a new parcel pick-up service across Britain.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco, Sodexo, Airbus Group, Saint Gobain, Accor, Vinci, Danone, Engie, Safran and Technip lost 2 to 5%. Societe Generale, Bouygues and Capgemini also ended sharply lower.

In Germany, Thyssenkrupp and Lufthansa both lost more than 4%. MTU Aero, Bayer, Fresenius, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, SAP and Bayer lost 1.7 to 3%.

Sweden's Ericsson soared 10% after its quarterly core earnings beat market estimates. Shares of Dutch staffing company rose sharply after the firm reported better-than-expected core earnings for the third quarter.

In economic releases, U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated in September as restaurant and café prices increased driven by the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, a government report showed.

Inflation climbed 0.5% annually in September, up from the 0.2% increase seen in August. That came in line with expectations.

The UK budget deficit widened in September due to the substantial increases in borrowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Public sector net borrowing increased by GBP 28.4 billion from the last year to GBP 36.1 billion in September. This was the third highest borrowing in any month since records began in 1993.

