European Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Growth Concerns, Covid Jitters

(RTTNews) - European stocks plunged sharply and hit one-month lows on Monday as worries surrounding China's Covid resurgence rendered the mood bearish and triggered heavy selling across the board.

Rising concerns about inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and persisting concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed as well.

A warning from Beijing that Covid has been spreading undetected for about a week despite strict lockdowns in Shanghai, and fears over the government extending coronavirus restrictions to Beijing unnerved investors.

News about reelection of Emmanuel Macron as French President for another term helped limit losses a bit.

Shares of energy and mining firms fell sharply, tracking falling crude oil and bullion prices.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.76%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.72%, Germany's DAX dropped 1.51% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 1.97%. Switzerland's SMI ended 1.41% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia and Sweden closed sharply lower.

Iceland, Portugal and Spain also ended with moderate losses. Denmark settled flat, while Turkey closed higher.

In the UK market, Anglo American Plc, BP, Glencore, Aveva Group, Ashtead Group, Prudential, Shell, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Rio Tinto shed 5 to 7%.

HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, ICP, Antofagasta, Ferguson, Frenillo, Melrose Industries and Natwest Group lost 2 to 5.1%.

Reckitt Benckiser rallied nearly 3%. Unilever, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hargreaves Lansdown, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Tesco, Sainsbury (J), Diageo and BT gained 1 to 2%.

In France, ArcelorMittal plunged more than 8%. Kering, Engie, Hermes International, L'Oreal, LVMH, Societe Generale, Safran and CapGemini lost 2 to 4.4%.

Vinci, Danone, Bouygues, Carrefour, Accor, Unibail Rodamco and Sodexo moved higher.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank lost more than 5%. Puma shed about 4.2%. Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Munich RE, Allianz, HelloFresh, Zalando, Merck, Bayer, Porsche Automobil, Volkswagen, Daimler, Fresenius Medical Care and SAP drifted down 2 to 4%.

Henkel, RWE, Siemens Healthineers, E.ON and Vonovia posted strong gains.

Shares Dutch health technology company Philips plummeted more than 11% after its quarterly operating profit missed analyst estimates.

In economic news, Germany's business confidence unexpectedly improved in April as the economy showed its resilience after the initial shock of the Russian attack, survey data published by the ifo Institute showed.

The business climate index rose to 91.8 in April from 90.8 in March. The reading was forecast to fall to 89.1.

The improvement reflects less pessimism in companies' expectations, while their view on the current situation is minimally better.

The current situation indicator came in at 97.2, slightly up from 97.1 a month ago. Economists had expected the index to decline to 95.8. Similarly, the business expectations index climbed to 86.7 from 84.9, while the reading was seen easing to 83.5.

Meanwhile, business optimism among UK manufacturers declined sharply in April after production and orders logged a slowdown in growth, the Industrial Trends Survey sponsored by Accenture showed.

The business sentiment index fell to -34% in three months to April from -9% in three months to January. This was the sharpest decline since April 2020, according to the survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.