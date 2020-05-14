Markets

European Stocks Close Sharply Lower For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - European stocks declined sharply for a second successive day, as rising concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sell-off across several sectors on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economy plunging into a deep recession, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s statement about COVID-19 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s warning about the various relief measures returning back to haunt the economies in future weighed on sentiment.

A report from Pasteur Institute that showed 4.4% of the French population had contracted the covid-19 disease and that a collective immunity will not be sufficient to avoid a second wave at the end of the confinement hurt as well.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 2.17%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 2.75%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 1.95% and 1.65%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 1.9% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden ended sharply lower, with their benchmarks going down by 2 to 3.4%.

Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Russia, Spain and Turkey also ended weak, albeit with somewhat less pronounced losses.

In Germany, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Infineon Technologies, Bayer, Volkswagen, Allianz, BMW and Daimler lost betwee 3 and 4.2%. Merck, Wirecard, Siemens, SAP and Linde also declined sharply.

Thyssenkrupp shares moved up more than 3% and Lufthansa gained about 1.8%.

In France, Valeo lost more than 7% and Technip shed about 6.25%. Bouygues, Peugeot, Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Sodexo and Danone lost 3 to 5%.

STMicroElectronics, Legrand, Michelin and Dassault Systems Group also ended sharply lower, while Unibail Rodamco, Engie, Publicis Groupe and ArcelorMittal closed on a positive note.

In the U.K. market, Ocado, Aveva Group, Sage, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Hiscox, Intertek, GlaxoSmithKline, Royal Dutch Shell, Persimmon, Berkeley Group and M&G lost 5 to 8%.

3i Group climbed up nearly 6%. Informa, Carnival and Meggitt gained 2 to 3% and ITV advanced 1.8%, while Flutter Entertainment gained 1.1%.

In economic news, the French unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% from 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, while it was forecast to rise to 8.4%, the statistical office Insee said. This was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008.

In metropolitan France, the unemployment rate came in at 7.6%. The statistical office said the decline in unemployment rate did not reflect an improvement in the labor market.

Final data from Destatis said consumer price inflation in Germany eased less-than-estimated to 0.9% in April from 1.4% in March. This was slightly higher than the initial estimate of 0.8%, and the lowest rate seen since November 2016, when prices were up 0.8%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4%, against an estimate for a 0.3% increase.

Switzerland's producer and import prices fell 4% in April from the same period last year, a report from the Federal Statistical Office showed. The producer price index slid 2%, while import prices logged a sharper drop of 7.8%.

On Wednesday, Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for more fiscal support to shield the world's largest economy from long-term economic damage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on Wednesday warned that the debt countries and companies take on to weather the coronavirus pandemic would be a drag on economies in the future, as they will "come back to haunt us."

World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, fueling concerns that recovery from the economic damages caused by the pandemic will take a long time.

In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said the unemployment rate declined to 4.5% in the first quarter from 4.9% in the same period last year.

