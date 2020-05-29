European Stocks Close Sharply Lower As U.S.-China Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - European markets closed sharply lower on Friday, as stocks fell on heavy selling after escalating tensions between the U.S. and China outweighed optimism about economic recovery following reopening of businesses in several parts across the globe.

The mood was bearish right through the session, with markets awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's press conference, due later in the day.

Trump is scheduled to meet the press at 2 PM ET. It is feared that Trump may impose sanctions on China, condemning Beijing's approval of a controversial security law on Hong Kong that could dramaticall erode the special administrative region's autonomy.

Trump has also been blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, leading to tensions between the worlds two largest economies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.44%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 2.29%, Germany's DAX slid 1.65% and France's CAC 40 shed 1.59%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 0.95%.

Despite today's losses, the major indices posted strong gains for week and in the month of May.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Russia lost 1 to 2.5%.

Czech Republic and Ireland posted modest losses. Poland and Turkey ended modestly higher, while Denmark closed flat.

In the U.K. market, TUI plunged more than 14%. Rolls-Royce Holdings tumbled 13.8% followng a rating downgrade by S&P Global. Carnival lost 11%. Melrose, Compass Group, Centrica, EasyJet, Taylor Wimpey, IAG, Meggitt and Royal Bank lost 6 to 8.5%.

Barclays, Barratt Developments, Standard Chartered, Royal Dutch Shell, Prudential and Associated British Foods also posted sharp losses.

Ocada Group, British Land Company, Auto Trader Group, United Utilities and Rightmove bucked the trend and ended stronger by 1 to 3.2%.

In Germany, Lufthansa, E.ON, Covestro, Daimler, Continental, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post and Thyssenkrupp lost 3 to 6%.

Volkswagen lost more than 3%. The company said it would invest 2.1 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in two separate Chinese electric vehicle players. BMW, Allianz and Merck also declined sharply.

In the French market, Renault lost 7.4% after announcing it would lay off about 15,000 of its employees worldwide.

Technip and Unibail Rodamco lost 6.5 to 7.2%. Airbus, Peugeot, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Sodexo and Michelin declined 4 to 6%.

In economic releases from the euro area, German retail sales logged its largest fall since 2007 as most of the stores were closed amid coronavirus pandemic, data from Destatis showed.

Retail sales turnover decreased 5.3% on a yearly basis in April, following a 4% drop in March. This was the biggest fall since January 2007 but slower than the expected decline of 12%.

The French economy contracted less than initially estimated in the first quarter but remained in a deep recession as coronavirus pandemic weighed on spending, investment and exports, detailed results from the statistical office Insee showed.

Gross domestic product fell 5.3% sequentially instead of 5.8% decline estimated initially, which was the biggest fall since the series began in 1949.

Eurozone inflation dropped to a four-year low of just 0.1% in May, the official Eurostat agency said.

