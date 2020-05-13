European Stocks Close Sharply Lower As Recession Fears Mount

(RTTNews) - European markets tumbled on Wednesday as fears about a deep recession amid a potential second wave of coronavirus infections triggered a sell-off that sent stock prices crashing down to sharply lower levels.

With several countries either reopening their businesses or planning to do so over the next few days, fears about another round of virus infections have surfaced, badly hurting investor sentiment.

Highly disturbing euro area economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments warning of a deep recession weighed as well. U.S.-China trade tensions added to the woes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 1.94%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.51%, Germany's DAX declined 2.56% and France's CAC 40 plunged 2.85%, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 1.05%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden lost 1 to 3%.

Denmark and Poland ended modestly lower, while Iceland and Turkey bucked the trend and closed higher.

In the German market, Continental ended more than 7% down. Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW lost 6%, 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively.

Deutsche Bank shares ended 5.7% down. The bank's top managers said they will be waiving one month of fixed pay, aiming to cut costs. TUI group shares tumbled more than 5% after the company said it needed to cut its fixed cost base by 30% and also cut thousands of jobs.

BASF, Fresenius, HeidelbergCement, Allianz, Adidas, Infienon Technologies, Deutsche Post and Siemens also declined sharply.

In France, Unibail Rodamco, Valeo, ArcelorMittal, Publicis Groupe, Peugeot, Societe Generale, Technip, Essilor Exottica, BNP Paribas, Sodexo and Michelin lost 3 to 8%.

In the U.K. market, Carnival ended lower by about 11%. Melrose shed about 9%, while Intercontinental, Compass Group, M&G, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Meggitt, IAG and Royal Dutch Shell lost 4 to 8%. Barclays, Royal Bank and Imperial Brands also ended sharply lower.

On the other hand, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Ocado and Sage ended with strong gains.

In economic news, Eurozone industrial production decreased sharply in March, as several countries went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.

Industrial production decreased 11.3% month-on-month, which was slightly less than the 12.1% slump economists had forecast. In February, output fell 0.1%. On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 12.9% in March after a revised 2.2% drop in February.

The UK economy contracted the most since the global financial crisis in 2008, due to the measures adopted to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, the Office for National Statistics said. The data said gross domestic product fell 2% sequentially in the first quarter, which was the largest decline since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Economists had forecast a fall of 2.5% percent after staying flat in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a yearly basis, GDP decreased 1.6%, marking the biggest contraction since late 2009. This was also slower than the expected decline of 2.1%.

A report from the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed UK retail sales declined the most since records began in 1995. Total retail sales plunged 19.1% year-on-year in April compared to a 2.4% rise in April 2019.

The United Kingdom is set to witness a collapse in its gross domestic product in the second quarter due to the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute for Economic And Social Research (IESR) predicted.

The institute said it expects growth in the second quarter to decline sharply by about 25 to 30%.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said today that the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.

The Fed Chief warned of the threat of a prolonged recession due to the virus outbreak and said the Congress may have to provide additional stimulus to prevent long-lasting economic damage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.