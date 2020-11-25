European Stocks Close Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended roughly flat on Wednesday after turning in a mixed performance, as the euphoria over recent positive news on the vaccine front and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to White House faded a bit and investors awaited fresh direction.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.64%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.02%, Switzerland's SMI closed 0.03% down, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.23%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden ended weak. Iceland and Poland closed weak, while Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

In the UK market, Aveva plunged 20%. Barclays Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Next, Whitbread, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Aviva, Prudential, Rio Tinto, BP, Smiths Group, AstraZeneca Pharma, M&G and Intertek Group lost 2 to 4.5%.

On the other hand, Unilever gained over 5%. Fresnillo moved up 3.75%, Flutter Entertainment, Sage Group, United Utilities, Reckitt Benckiser, Avast and CRH gained 2 to 3%.

In Germany, Thyssenkrupp gained about 3%. Vonovia, E.ON, Henkel, Deutsche Telekom, Beiersdorf, SAP and Infineon Technologies also ended notably higher.

Wirecard tumbled more than 6%. Volkswagen ended lower by about 2.3% after Bloomberg reported that chief executive officer Herbert Diess is struggling to receive support for his candidates to fill two executive posts. He is also reported to be asking the company board to support more significant reforms.

Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, BMW, BASF, Munich RE, Merck and Deutsche Bank lost 1 to 2.3%.

In the French market, Veolia, LOreal, Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Engie, WorldLine, Danone and Societe Generale ended with sharp to moderate gains.

Technip slid more than 6.5%. Accor, Airbus Group, Bouygues, Publicis Groupe, Saint Gobain and Sodexo lost 1 to 2.5%.

In economic news, the European Central Bank said in its latest Financial Stability Review that weak profitability prospects continue to weigh on bank valuations.

According to the ECB, lenders might require higher loan loss provisions amid missed payments and rising number of corporate defaults.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday boosted spending on infrastructure and plans to create jobs for the unemployed as official forecasts pointed to the worst economic contraction in over 300 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our health emergency is not yet over," Sunak told lawmakers as he presented the latest Spending Review. "And our economic emergency has only just begun."

The chancellor said public services funding to tackle coronavirus will total GBP 55 billion next year.

Earlier in the day, the Office for Budget Responsibility projected an 11.3% contraction for the UK economy this year, which will be the biggest fall in output for more than 300 years.

The economy is expected recover as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased and log 5.5% growth next year and 6.6% expansion in 2022. The pace of growth is seen slowing to 2.3% in the following year.

In Covid updates, the infection rates in many European countries are slowing down. A few countries are proposing further tightening of the restrictions for a few more weeks, while some are seen relaxing restrictions following a drop in infection rates.

