European Stocks Close On Weak Note On Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended lower on Thursday as geopolitical tensions hurt sentiment, prompting investors to lighten commitments. Markets also reacted to the latest batch of earnings updates and economic data from the region.

The Joe Biden administration has reverted to describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as "imminent." Biden also told reporters that there is "every indication" that Russia is prepared to attack Ukraine.

"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters this morning.

The latest developments come after Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists traded accusations of attacks in the eastern part of the country.

Russian state-controlled media claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled territory held by the separatists, while Ukraine has accused Russian-backed rebels of attacking a village in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 0.69%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.87%, Germany's DAX shed 0.67% and France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.26% and Switzerland's SMI tumbled 0.95%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Portugal declined marginally, while Iceland ended modestly higher.

In the UK market, Evraz tumbled more than 7%. ABRDN and IAG ended lower by 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Imperial Brands, BT Group, ITV, Shell, Prudential, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Aviva shed 2 to 3%.

Reckitt Benckiser climbed nearly 6% after the household products group outstripped quarterly sales forecasts. Fresnillo rallied 4.3%, while SSE, Burberry Group and Bunzl gained 1.2 to 1.8%.

Ocado Group gained about 1.5% after the online grocery services provider announced plans to extend its partnership with Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in France.

Standard Chartered, which slumped nearly 5% after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed forecasts, came of lower levels and eventually ended the day with a gain of about 1.8%.

In the German market, Infineon Technologies, Siemens, Fresenius, Sartorius, Deutsche Post and HeidelbergCement lost 2 to 2.7%. Adidas, Deutsche Telekom and Vonovia also declined sharply.

RWE ended stronger by more than 4.5%. Continental gained about 3.25% and BMW gained 1.8%. Commerzbank shares ralled sharply after the lender posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

In Paris, Air France-KLM plunged nearly 8%. Sodexo shed about 6%, while AXA, ArcelorMittal, WorldLine, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Renault declined 2.5 to 3%.

Kering moved up by about 5.5% after reporting sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales. Carrefour gained 5%, while Schneider Electric, Engie, Orange, Dassault Systemes, Air Liquide, Valeo, Pernod Ricard and Hermes International advanced 1 to 2.2%.

Europe new car registrations continued to decline in January as the ongoing semiconductor shortage negatively affected the sales across the region, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said.

Passenger car sales fell 6% to reach 682,596 units in January, marking a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year.

Among the major car markets, double-digit losses were reported in Italy and France, while only Germany posted solid growth. Sales in Italy and France were down 19.7% and 18.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany's car sales advanced 8.5% and Spain logged a moderate increase of 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.