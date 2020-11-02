European Stocks Close On Upbeat Note On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European markets ended on a high note on Monday, as upbeat manufacturing data from euro zone, the U.S. and China outweighed concerns about tighter lockdown restrictions and uncertainty about the outcome of U.S. presidential election.

Investors were also looking to pick up stocks that had taken a severe beating in the previous week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.61%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.39%, Germany's DAX surged up 2.01% and France's CAC 40 moved up 2.11%, while Switzerland's SMI rose 2.13%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains, while Ukraine edged up marginally.

In the UK market, Ocado shares spurted more than 8% after the company lifted its FY EBITDA guidance.

Rolls-Royce Holdings gained about 7.35%, while Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Fresnillo, BAE Systems, Melrose, Smurfit Kappa Group, CRH, Kingfisher, Ashtead, Smith Ds, Vodafone Group and Polymetal International gained 3 to 5%.

Just Eat Takeaway.com shares gained about 2.3% on expectations of a surge in demand once the second lockdown takes effect this week.

Among the losers, JD Sports Fashion fell nearly 7%. Avast, GVC Holdings, Natwest Group, Auto Trader Group and Aveva declined 2.5 to 4.5%.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank and HeidelbergCement gained about 5% and 4.5%, respectively. Linde, Bayer, Daimler, Lufthansa, Thyssenkrupp, BASF, Siemens, Volkswagen, Allianz, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Adidas and Infineon Technologies moved up by 2 to 4%, while SAP ended notably lower.

In France, Technip surged up nearly 8%. Total, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Veolia, Vinci, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, ArcelorMittal, Air Liquide, Peugeot and Teleperformance gained 2.5 to 5%.

Shares of healthcare group Sanofi moved up more than 2.5% after the company offered to buy Dutch biotechnology company Kiadis for 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

The British government announced over the weekend that England will enter a four-week lockdown from November 5th.

The euro area manufacturing sector gained further strength in October driven by acceleration in production and new orders, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.8 in October from 53.7 in September. The flash score was 54.4.

The UK manufacturing sector continued to expand in October but the upturn showed signs of losing impetus as the initial boost to growth from the economy reopening faded and job losses accelerated, final survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.7 in October from 54.1 in the previous month. The flash score was 53.3.

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.6, up from 53.0 in September.

the Institute For Supply Management released a report showing growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than expected in the month of October.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 59.3 in October from 55.4 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.8.

