European Stocks Close On Upbeat Note Again

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on an upbeat note on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, amid expectations of a clear verdict in the U.S. presidential election and optimism about a massive fiscal stimulus.

Despite rising coronavirus cases and reimposition of lockdown measures in several places across the continent, the mood in European markets remained fairly bullish right through the day's session.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.34%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 2.33%, Germany's DAX surged up 2.55% and France's CAC 40 advanced 2.44%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 2.17% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings surged up nearly 10%. Natwest Group and Taylor Wimpey gained 7.3% and 6.9%, respectively.

Barclays Group, RSA Insurance, British Land Company, Prudential, M&G, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC Holdings, BAE Systems, CRH, Ashtead Group, 3i Group, Barratt Developments and Persimmon gained 3 to 6%.

Just Eat Takeaway and Ocado Group lost 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

In Germany, Lufthansa, MTU Aero Engines, Infineon Technologies, Allianz, SAP and BMW rose 4 to 5.6%. Munich RE, Volkswagen, Daimler, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Bank, Henkel, Thyssenkrupp, Adidas, BASF and Siemens also ended with strong gains.

Shares of fashion designer Hugo Boss climbed after the group said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China.

In the French market, BNP Paribas moved up over 6% after after its third-quarter profit topped forecasts.

Societe Generale, Airbus, Safran, Credit Agricole, Danone, Michelin, Accor, Valeo, Kering and Atos gained 3 to 6%.

In the Swiss market, Adecco shares rose sharply after the company said it has seen a gradual recovery in business activity in the third quarter as lockdowns were eased.

In updates from U.S., there are expectations that there will be a definitive outcome from today's presidential election.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is reportedly holding a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

