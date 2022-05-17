European Stocks Close On Strong Note As Growth Worries Fade Slightly

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a strong note on Tuesday, lifted by some encouraging economic data from the region, and on expectations of demand revival in China after Shanghai pledged to gradually ease its Covid lockdown in June.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.22%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.72%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.59% and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.3%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.5% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Norway and Turkey ended modestly higher, while Iceland closed flat.

Shares of mining and energy companies rallied sharply, riding on higher commodity prices.

In the UK market, Imperial Brands soared nearly 8% as the tobacco giant reported a marginal increase in first-half sales after accounting for its exit from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Prudential gained about 5.3%. Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc, Glencore, Hargreaves Lansdown, ITV, Fresnillo, Aviva, Barclays, Royal Mail, Airtel Africa, Rio Tinto, CRH, Smurfit Kappa Group, Informa, Ashtead Group, RS Group, Avast, IAG and Smith (DS) gained 2 to 4.7%.

Shares of Contour Global zoomed 33% after U.S. private company KKR agreed to buy the British power generation company for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).

Tesco ended nearly 3% down. Compass Group, Reckitt Benckiser, DCC, Sainsbury (J), Next, Unilever and Ocado Group lost 1.4 to 2.5%.

In France, Renault rallied nearly 4% following its Russian exit yesterday, after selling its Russian unit and its majority stake in Avtovaz.

Engie gained nearly 6% after lifting guidance for the full year. Faurecia surged up 3.75%. Hermes International, STMicroElectronics, Legrand, Societe Generale, WorldLine, Atos, Saint Gobain and Credit Agricle gained 2 to 2.5%.

Michelin shed about 2.8% and Thales ended lower by about 1.25%.

In the German market, Zalando, Siemens, Covestro and BASF gained 2.4 to 3%. Continental, Daimler, BMW, Deutsche Bank, HelloFresh, Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, HeidelbergCement, Volkswagen, Infineon Technologies, Puma, Vonovia and Deutsche Post ended higher by 1.5 to 2%.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed the unemployment rate in the UK dropped 0.3 percentage points to 3.7% in three months to March, the lowest since December 1974. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to come in at 3.8%.

Data from the statistical office INSEE showed France's unemployment rate eased to 7.3% in the March quarter from 7.4% in the December quarter. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 7.4%.

According to the latest data from Eurostat, the Euro area Gross Domestic Product expanded 0.3% sequentially, the same rate as seen in the fourth quarter of 2021. The rate was revised up from the initial estimate of 0.2%.

