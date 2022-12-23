European Stocks Close On Mixed Note After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended on a mixed note after a choppy ride on Friday as investors largely stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves ahead of the holiday weekend.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.04%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 crept up 0.05%, Germany's DAX gained 0.19% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.2%, while Switzerland's SMI gained climbed 0.28%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Portugal and Sweden closed higher.

Greece and Iceland ended weak, while Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain and Turkiye ended flat.

In the UK market, which closed early today, Smith (DS), Pershing Square Holdings, Centrica, Prudential, Anglo American Plc, Admiral Group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Airtel Africa and Rio Tinto gained 1 to 2%.

In Paris, Thales, Hermes International and LVMH lost 1.6 to 2%. STMicroElectronics, Pernod Ricard, Essilor and CapGemini also ended weak.

Michelin climbed 2.2%. ArcelorMittal, Eurofins Scientific, Saint Gobain and Societe Generale gained 1 to 1.7%.

In the German market, Zalando rallied nearly 2.5%. Fresenius Medical Care, HeidelbergCement, Continental, HelloFresh, Sartorius, Deutsche Wohnen, BASF, Volkswagen and Fresenius gained 1 to 2.2%.

France's producer price inflation eased further in November, though it remained strong overall amid still higher costs for coke and refined petroleum products, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

Industrial producer price inflation in the home market dropped to 21.5% in November from 24.7% in October.

Driven by strong domestic demand, UK car production expanded for the second straight month in November with the easing of supply chain shortages.

Car production increased 5.7% from the last year, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Friday. About 80,091 cars were manufactured in November.

Production for home market surged 59.1%, while exports declined 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.