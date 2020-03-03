European Stocks Close On High Note After Fed Cuts Interest Rate

(RTTNews) - European markets ended on a firm note on Tuesday, buoyed by an emergency rate cut announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and on hopes other major central banks will follow suit and announce measures to counter the risks posted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal Reserve announced its decision to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1 to 1.25%. The accompanying statement from the Fed say the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but added that the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.

The central bank added that it is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

Earlier, finance chiefs from the world's largest economies released a statement pledging to use "all appropriate policy tools" to address the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official interest rates to a new record low of 0.5% to support the economy. The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have indicated that they would take appropriate and targeted measures to fight the economic impact of the novel virus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.37%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.95%, Germany's DAX climbed up 1.08% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.12%, while Switzerland's SMI ended up 1.37%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Turkey ended on a high note, with their benchmark indices gaining between 1.5 to 6.5%.

Russia, Spain, Sweden, Italy and Ukraine ended modestly higher.

In the French market, Essilor Luxottica, Airbus Group, Safran, Bouygues, Veolia Environment, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric and STMicroElectronics gained 2.5 to 5%.

Publicis Groupe, Dassault Systemes, Kering and Air Liquide also ended with strong gains, while Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Renault and BNP Paribas ended sharply lower.

In Germany, Lufthansa rallied more than 8.5%. Wirecard gained about 4.2% and MTU Aero advanced 4%. Linde, E.ON, Volkswagen, RWE, Vonovia, Adidas, Merck, SAP, Infineon, Allianz and Muench.Rueckvers ended higher by 1 to 2.5%.

Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Deutsche Post and Daimler ended notably lower.

In the U.K. market, International Consolidated Airlines Group gained about 7.25%. M&G Plc., Just Eat, Legal & General and Evraz gained 4 to 4.7%.

Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrison Supermarkets, Standard Chartered and HSBC lost 2 to 2.7%.

Elsewhere, shares of Qiagen NV zoomed 20% after U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a 10.4 billion euro bid for the company.

According to the flash estimate from Eurostat, inflation in the currency bloc slowed to 1.2% in February from 1.4% in January. Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to 2%.

Eurozone producer prices declined at a softer pace in January, data from Eurostat showed. The producer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year in January, following a 0.6% decline in December. Economists had expected a 0.4% fall.

Another data from Eurostat said the jobless rate in the euro area remained unchanged at 7.4%, as expected, in January. This was the lowest since May 2008.

The UK construction sector expanded for the first time since April 2019 despite severe weather conditions in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 in February from 48.4 in January.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's GDP grew 0.3% sequentially in the fourth quarter after expanding 0.4% a quarter ago. However, this was faster than the expected growth of 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.