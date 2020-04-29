European Stocks Close On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - European markets ended on a high note on Wednesday, buoyed by claims that Gilead Sciences that the results of its study showed improvement in patients taking its remdesivir to treat the coronavirus infection.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said that a study of Gilead's remdesivir drug met its primary endpoint, lifting expectations for a potential coronavirus treatment.

Markets also reacted positively to news that several places in Europe and some U.S. states have either reopened some businesses or significantly relaxed shutdown restrictions. Oil's strong rebound supported as well. Investors largely shrugged off weak economic data from Europe and the U.S.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.75%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 2.63% up, Germany's DAX surged up 2.89% and France's CAC 40 rose 2.22%, while Switzerland's SMI bucked the trend and ended slightly weak.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden posted strong gains.

Iceland and Turkey closed modestly higher, while Denmark ended weak.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank soared more than 11%. Continental surged up 7.7%, while Thysenkrupp, HeidelbergCement, Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Infineon Technologies gained 5.5 to 6.5%.

Covestro, BASF, Lufthansa, Munich Ruckevers, Adidas, Deutsch Telekom, Siemens, Allianz and E.ON also moved up sharply.

Wirecard shares plunged nearly 9%, extending its slide from previous session. Bayer lost about 3.6%.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal ended stronger by about 11.6%. Airbus Group and Technip gained nearly 10% and 9.5%, respectively. Valeo ended 7.6% up.

Credit Agricole, Engie, Atos, Renault, Saint Gobain, AXA, Sodexo, Unibail Rodamco, Safran, Peugeot, Societe Generale and Publicis Groupe gained 4 to 7%.

In the U.K. market, Carnival, Barclays and Centrica climbed up 14 to 16%. EasyJet gained about 12%. Standard Chartered gained about 11.1%. The bank reported a 12% fall in first-quarter net profit, but said as it sees encouraging signs in China, the recovery could be more rapid.

TUI, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Evraz, Melrose, Meggitt, Intercontinental, WPP, Antofagasta, Informa, M&G and Ashtead group gained 6.5 to 11%.

In the Swiss market, Shares in AMS soared nearly 25% after the sensor specialist said it expects the impact from the novel coronavirus in the second quarter to be limited.

Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated sharply amid coronavirus pandemic in April and reached near the lowest levels seen during the Great Recession in March 2009, survey results from the European Commission showed.

The economic confidence index fell to 67.0 in April from 94.2 in March. This was the strongest monthly decline since 1985.

Among sectors, the crash was particularly marked in services and retail trade.

The industrial sentiment index plunged to -30.4 from -11.2 a month ago. The steepest monthly fall on record resulted first and foremost from managers' crashing production expectations, the survey showed.

The services confidence index slid to a record -35.0 from -2.3 largely due to record-breaking deterioration in expected demand and in the assessment of the past business situation and past demand.

German inflation slowed to the lowest since late 2016, preliminary data from Destatis showed. Consumer price inflation eased to 0.8% in April from 1.4% in March. A similar slower rate was last reported in November 2016. Nonetheless, this was faster than economists' forecast of 0.6%.

