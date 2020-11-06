European Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Mood Turns Cautious After Recent Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, as investors took some profits after recent string of gains and stayed largely cautious, continuing to follow U.S. presidential election news, and the updates on coronavirus cases.

The latest batch of eurozone and US economic data also impacted stock price movements.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 0.2%. Germany's DAX declined 0.7% and France's CAC 40 slid 0.46%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07% and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.16%.

The FTSE 100 gained about 6.1% in the week, while the DAX and CAC 40 both surged up 8%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Sweden closed weak.

Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia and Turkey closed higher, while Norway ended flat.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings plunged more than 6.5%. RSA Insurance Group fell more than 3% after receiving a 7.1 billion-pound ($9.3 billion) takeover proposal from a two-headed consortium.

Aveva shares declined sharply after the group announced an underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about 2.835 billion pounds to partly fund the acquisition of OSIsoft.

British Land, Auto Trader Group, Smith Ds, HomeService and Land Securities lost 2.5 to 3.5%. Lloyds Banking, Standard Chartered and BT Group also finished notably lower.

Glencore, Rio Tinto, Polymetal International, M&G, Anglo American, Evraz, Tesco, Antofagasta and Aviva gained 2 to 3.5%. Barclays Group ended modestly higher.

In the German market, Lufthansa shed nearly 7%. Daimler, Volkswagen, BMW, Bayer, RWE and Fresenius Medical Care lost 1.7 to 2.5%.

Wirecard climbed more than 3.5%, while Deutsche Telekom and HeidelbergCement gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

In France, Technip lost more than 4%. Renault, Veolia, Sanofi, Peugeot, Accor, Valeo, Unibail Rodamco, BNP Paribas and Publicis Group also declined sharply.

Legrand and WorldLine both gained more than 3%. ArcelorMittal moved up nearly 2.5%. Atos and Teleperformance also closed notably higher.

Germany's industrial production grew at a faster pace in September, climbing 1.6% on month, bigger than the 0.5% rise seen in August, data released by Destatis showed. But the pace was slower than economists' forecast of 2.7%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 7.3% in September. However, this was lower than the 8.7% fall logged in August.

Compared with February, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic in Germany, production were 8.4% lower in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.

Data from Customs Office showed the French trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of EUR 5.75 billion in September from EUR 7.7 billion a month earlier. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.11 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports were up 6.2% and imports gained 0.6% in September. Year-on-year, exports and imports were down 14.4% and 9.6%, respectively.

French current account deficit decreased to EUR 16 billion in the third quarter from EUR 18.9 billion in the second quarter, according to a report from the Bank of France.

UK house prices increased by 7.5% on yearly basis in three months to October, the fastest pace since mid-2106, data released by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. Prices had advanced 7.3% in three months to September.

On a monthly basis, house price inflation slowed to 0.3% from 1.5% in September.

In U.S. election news, as votes continued to be counted and Democrat Joe Biden edges closer to victory, the Trump team is pressing legal challenges in several states.

