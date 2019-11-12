European Stocks Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday with traders picking up stocks, betting on hopes the U.S. might delay imposition of tariffs on EU autos by a few months.

Traders were also looking ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York later in the day. It is expected that Trump would make some positive comments about trade with China.

Markets were also reacting positively to the European Central Bank board member Yves Merch's call for more supportive fiscal policy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.38%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX ended higher by 0.65% and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.44%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.09%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey ended higher.

Iceland, Czech Republic, Norway, Poland, Russia and Spain closed weak.

In the U.K. market, Evraz, M&G, Vodafone Group and Experian gained 2.5 to 4%. AVEVA Group shares ended sharply higher on strong results.

Burberry Group, Severn Trent, United Utilities, Croda International and Hargreaves Lansdown also rallied sharply.

Shares of DCC declined more than 6%. Fresnillo ended 4.6% down and Ocado shed about 2.5%. Marks & Spencer eased by 2%.

In France, Credit Agricole, Kering and STMicroElectronics gained 2 to 2.5%. Bouygues, Saint Gobain, Orange and Safran ended higher by 1.4 to 1.8%.

In the German market, Infineon gained more than 6% on fairly good results. The company reported a net profit of 161 million euros for fourth quarter.

Deutsche Post ended nearly 4% up after the company reported a near three-fold jump in third-quarter operating profit, at 942 million euros.

Siemens, Linde, E.ON., Deutsche Bank, RWE and HeidelbergCement also closed with strong gains, while Continental and Covestro shed more than 3% and 1%, respectively.

Elsewhere, shares of Dialog Semiconductor rose sharply after the company raised upwards its underlying gross margin and operating margin forecasts.

In economic news, German economic confidence strengthened sharply to a six-month high in November on rising hopes of an improvement in the global economic environment, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research in Mannheim showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose more-than-expected to -2.1 in November from -22.8 in the previous month. A similar higher reading was last seen in May. The expected reading was -13.0.

The indicator measuring the current situation, rose slightly to -24.7 in November from -25.3 in the previous month.

A report released by the Office for National Statistics said the UK labor market remained weak in the third quarter as employment and vacancies declined notably ahead of general election.

The employment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 76% in the third quarter, the report said. Employment declined by 58,000 to 32.75 million in the third quarter.

The number of vacancies declined by 53,000 annually, which was the strongest fall since late 2009.

The ILO unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in the third quarter from 3.9% in the preceding period. Unemployment decreased by 23,000 to 1.31 million.

