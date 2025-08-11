European Stocks Close On Mixed Note After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after a cautious session as investors looked ahead to upcoming talks between the U.S. and Russia on the Ukraine war issue, and the ongoing tariff negotiations between the U.S. and China, as well as some crucial economic data, including a report on consumer price inflation in the world's largest economy.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 settled flat. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.23%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 0.26% and 0.28%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI crept up 0.03%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden closed weak.

Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Turkiye ended higher.

In the UK market, Marks & Spencer climbed nearly 3%. Fresnillo, Airtel Africa, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pershing Square Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC and British American Tobacco gained 2 to 2.5%.

Natwest Group, Diageo, Associated British Foods, Lloyds Banking Group, Glencore, M&G, Vodafone Group, Legal & General, Tesco, HSBC Holdings and Phoenix Group Holdings also closed notably higher.

Drug maker GSK found some support after the U.S. FDA has accepted its application for priority review of gepotidacin, an oral antibiotic to treat sexually transmitted uncomplicated gonorrhoea.

Croda International closed down by about 3.6%. Intercontinental Hotels Group, Mondi, JD Sports Fashion, Experian, Segro, Melrose Industries, SSE and Spirax Group lost 1.4 to 2.5%.

In the German market, Commerzbank jumped nearly 4% and Siemens Energy gained about 3.7%. Deutsche Telekom, Volkswagen and Sartorius closed up 1.4 to 1.7%.

Puma and Rheinmetall lost about 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Heidelberg Materials, Zalando, Adidas, Siemens, MTU Aero Engines, BASF, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, Siemens Healthineers and Daimler Truck Holding lost 1 to 3%.

In the French market, Orange, Bouygues, Vinci, Engie, Credit Agricole, Sanofi and Carrefour gained 0.4 to 1.6%.

Hermes International closed down 3.7%. Accor ended nearly 3% down. Teleperformance, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, Danone, Safran, ArcelorMittal, Edenred, Dassault Systemes, Kering and Saint Gobain also ended notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.