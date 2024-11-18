European Stocks Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as the mood remained cautious right through the day's session amid concerns over potential impacts of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's global economic policies, and persisting worries about the tensions in the Middle East, and the Russia - Ukraine war.

Investors awaited speeches from ECB policymakers including chief Christine Lagarde later in the day for interest rate guidance.

Lingering concerns over potential impacts from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's global economic policies also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.06%. Germany's DAX closed down 0.11%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.57% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.12%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.11% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Spain and Turkiye closed higher.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden ended weak.

In the UK market, Melrose Industres climbed 7.6%. The owner of aerospace parts maker GKN Aerospace reported a 7% rise in revenue for the four-month period ended Oct. 31 and reiterating outlook for the rest of the year.

DCC and Endeavour Mining gained 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. ICG closed up 2.2%. BT Group, Entain, Intertek Group, Fresnillo, Vodafone Group, Smith & Nephew, Anglo American Plc and HSBC Holdings advanced 1.5 to 2%.

B&M European Value Retail dropped more than 8%. Vistry Group closed down 5.6%. Convatec Group, Land Securities, Easyjet, Kingfisher, JD Sports Fashion, Taylor Wimpey, British Land, Unite Group and Londonmetric Property ended lower by 1 to 3.7%.

In the German market, Commerzbank rallied about 2.3%. Deutsche Boerse, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall and Deutsche Post gained 0.8 to 1.2%.

Vonovia, Merck, Sartorius and Siemens Energy lost 2.3 to 2.7%. Fresenius, Siemens Healthieers, Siemens and Infineon closed lower by 1.5 to 1.8%. Beiersdorf ended down 1.2%.

In the French market, Societe Generale, Renault, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, AXA and TotalEnergies gained 1 to 1.7%. Dassault Systemes, Capgemini and Teleperformance also closed weak.

STMicroElectronics drifted down more than 2%. Vivendi closed down 1.7% after the company announced its expectations for its audio, visual content provider Canal+, and public relations firm, Havas SA. The two units are scheduled to be listed next month.

Schneider Electric, L'Oreal, Saint Gobain and Veolia also closed notably lower.

On the economic front, data from Eurostat showed that the euro area trade surplus increased notably in September as exports to the United States surged ahead of the presidential election in November that saw Donald Trump winning the race. The trade surplus rose to EUR 12.5 billion in September from EUR 9.8 billion in the same period last year, the data showed.

Provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's industrial production expanded further in the third quarter, climbing 3.5% year-over-year. However, that was slower than the revised 7% recovery in the second quarter.

During September, industrial production declined 0.9% annually versus a 3% fall in August.

