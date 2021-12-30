European Stocks Close Mixed Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Thursday, with a cautious undertone prevailing ahead of year-end holidays.

Regional markets such as Italy, Germany, and Spain will be closed on Friday, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session ahead of the New Year.

The number of Covid-19 cases continued to surge around the world, but health experts said there is no need to panic, as most of the cases detected so far are asymptomatic.

Investors are expressing optimism that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.

Siemens Healthineers moved slightly lower on the day even after its at-home Covid-19 test received approval for emergency use from the U.S. drug regulator.

Creightons also moved to the downside. The consumer goods company kept its interim payout unchanged despite reporting a decrease in profit and revenue.

