European Stocks Close Mixed After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors largely making cautious moves.

Positive developments in post-Brexit trade deal talks, optimism about economic recovery thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines aided sentiment.

However, with a few markets in the region closed for Christmas Eve and several markets closing early, trading activity was quite subdued today.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.12%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanved 0.1%, while France's CAC 40 ended 0.1% down. Markets in Germany and Switzerland were closed for Christmas Eve.

In the UK market, Lloyds Banking Group, Melrose Industries, Tesco, Legal & General, Whitbread and Associated British Foods gained 2 to 4%. Barclays, Barratt Developments, M&G, Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Secro, British Land, Hargreaves Lansdown and Morrison Supermarkets also ended notably higher.

On the other hand, Rightmove, Kingfisher, Entain, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, IHG and BP ended lower by 1 to 2.2%.

In France, Peugeot, Unibail Rodamco, Teleperformance and Credit Agricole closed moderately higher, while Air France-KLM, STMicroElectronics, Veolia, Legrand and Dassault Systemes ended notably lower.

The U.K. and the European Union have finally reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement comes just a week before a December 31st deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

"It has been a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.