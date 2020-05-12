European Stocks Close Mixed After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors largely stayed cautious amid rising concerns over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

Germany, China and South Korea are among the countries that have reported a surge in new infections after lifting restrictions.

Investors were also reacting to earnings reports and other corporate news in the session.

French economic activity improved only marginally in April and overall performance is set to remain below normal after the government started easing the curbs imposed to avoid the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, survey data from Bank of France showed Tuesday. The bank reported that economic activity in the country was down 27% in April, compared to a 32% fall in March.

Bank of England is likely to consider more monetary easing in future after weighing the side-effects of negative interest rates, to help the UK economy recover from the historic shock dealt by the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Tuesday.

The Monetary Policy Committee is "certainly prepared to do what is necessary" despite downside risks, Broadbent told CNBC in an interview.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England maintained its key interest rate at a record low and refrained from unveiling additional quantitative easing as the economic outlook remained highly uncertain.

The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.26%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.93%, while Germany's DAX and France's cAC 40 ended lower by 0.03% and 0.39%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.45%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Austria, Ireland and Portugal declined, while Denmark, Greece, Netherlands and Russia ended flat.

In the U.K. market, Vodafone gained more than 9% after reporting a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings. The company maintained its dividend payout.

Kingfisher spurted nearly 10% after the company said underlying sales improved in the first week of May following reopening of shops.

Ocado Group ended stronger by about 5.7%. Imperial Brands, Associate British Foods, Tesco, Standard Life, British American Tobacco, Morrison Supermarkets and BAE Systems gained 3 to 5%.

On the other hand, Land Securities and British Land Company shares tumbled 12% and 11%, respectively. Land Securities fell as the company reported a big pre=tax loss. Hiscox declined 6%, while Whitbread ended lower by 5%. Informa, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments lost 2.5 to 3%.

In France, the mood was cautious with a somewhat negative bias following a new rise in death toll in the country due to the virus infection. A day after reporting the lowest death number since Mid-March, France saw 263 deaths on Monday.

Airbus Group declined 6%. ArcelorMittal ended lower by about 5.5% after announcing a proposed offering of common shares and mandatorily convertible notes for a combined $2 billion.

Engie, Renault, Saint Gobain and Sodexo lost 2 to 4%.

STMicroElectronics surged up 4.1%. Sanofi, Atos, Capgemini, Schenider Elerctric, Legrand and Vinci gained 1 to 2.3%.

In the German market, E.ON gained about 3.75%. Deutsche Post gained 3.5%. Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel, Bayer, RWE and Fresenius ended higher by 1 to 2.5%.

Shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 rose sharplly after KKR announced it has acquired a 5.2% stake in the company.

Thyssenkrupp shares declined more than 15% after the company warned it might suffer an operating loss of 1 billion Euros in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wirecard ended down 5.2%. Allianz declined 3.2% after reporting a 29% drop in net profit in the first quarter.

