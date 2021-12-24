European Stocks Close Mixed

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended mixed amid thin volumes on Friday, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of cues.

Several markets in the region, including Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Italy remained closed to mark the Christmas holiday.

Investors continued to track updates about the Omicron variant of the coronvirus and weigh the potential impact the spread of the variant might have on global economic recovery.

AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc said their shots protected against Omicron. New U.K. data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.02% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.16%.

In the UK market, B&M European Value Retail, Sage Group, IAG, Pershing Square Holdings, Ocado Group, Whitbread, Intercontinental Hotels Group, BT Group, Pearson and Anglo American Plc gained 1 to 2.35%.

Antofagasta, Associated British Foods, BHP Group and Flutter Entertainment declined 1 to 1.6%.

Reckitt Benckiser said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds. The proposed sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. The stock ended flat.

In the French market, Societe Generale, Safran, Airbus, Air France-KLM, Technip and Pernod Ricard ended modestly lower, while Veolia, Atos, Unibail Rodamco, Accor and Vivendi gained 0.5 to 1.2%.

Biotech firm Lysogene jumped nearly 10%. The company said that it has entered into a €15 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to accelerate the development of its gene therapy platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.