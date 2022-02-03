European Stocks Close Lower On Earnings Disappointment, Policy Tightening Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a sell-off in the technology space after Facebook reported weak earnings and provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Markets also digested the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and the latest batch of economic data from the region.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee today decided to increase the key interest rate by 0.25% to 0.5%, and signaled 'modest tightening' in the months ahead. While five members including Governor Andrew Bailey sought 25 basis points hike, other four members of the panel voted for a bigger 50 basis point increase.

The bank had raised its rate by 0.15 percentage points at its December meeting, which was the first such move since August 2018. The bank said it intends to reduce its holdings of government bonds in a gradual and predictable manner.

The European Central Bank left its key interest rate and forward guidance unchanged. The main refinancing rate thus remains at zero, the deposit rate at -0.50% and the marginal lending rate at 0.25%.

The bank expects the key ECB interest rates "to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2%....that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term."

As announced in December, the bank said it will discontinue purchasing assets under its Covid-19 pandemic stimulus scheme at the end of March.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.76%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.71%, Germany's DAX ended 1.57% down and France's CAC 40 slid 1.54%, while Switzerland's SMI drifted down 1.02%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses, while Czech Republic bucked the trend and closed modestly higher.

In the UK market, Flutter Entertainment, Croda International, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, RightMove, Auto Trader Group, Scottish Mortgage, Ocado Group, Ashtead Group, Experian, Halma, Aveva Group and Bunzl shed 3 to 5.3%.

BT Group shed nearly 5% after it entered exclusive discussions with Discovery to create a joint venture between BT Sport and pan-European TV network Eurospor.

AstraZeneca, Ferguson, Evraz, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Fresnillo and Antofagasta also declined sharply.

Compass Group surged up more than 8% after its performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 improved from the previous quarter.

Shell gained 1.5% after reporting a sharp upswing in full-year profit. The company also raised dividend and announced a share buyback program.

Rolls-Royce Holdings gained 1.3%. Vodafone Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Land Securities and BP also closed higher.

In the German market, Infineon Technologies declined more than 4% despite reporting higher Q1 profit and lifting its FY revenue outlook.

Zalando ended more than 4% down. Sartorius, HelloFresh, SAP, Symrise, Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen, Adidas, Brenntag and Siemens also ended sharply lower.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Bank gained 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Deutsche Wohnen, Fresenius, RWE and Daimler also closed higher.

In Paris, Atos declined more than 5% and WorldLine ended 4.4% down, while Capgemini, STMicroElectronics, Dassault Systemes and Technip lost 2 to 4%.

Renault, Engie and Sodexo gained more than 2%. Publicis Groupe moved up nearly 2% after the advertising agency company said it expects first-quarter organic growth to be slightly above the full year guidance range.

Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, LO'real, Orange, Michelin and Saint Gobain gained 0.7 to 2%.

In the Swiss market, drugmaker Roche declined sharply after saying it sees slower sales growth in 2022.

In Stockholm, Skanska moved up sharply after reporting stronger than expected earnings.

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia declined sharply despite reporting a fourth-quarter profit of 680 million euros, compared to last year's hefty loss of 2.70 billion euros.

Final survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector eased in January as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 constrained activity, most notably across the service sector.

The composite output index dropped to 52.3 in January from 53.3 in December. The flash score was slightly below the flash 52.4. The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 51.1, down from 53.1 in December and the flash 51.2.

Germany recorded somewhat of a rebound in business activity during January, moving back into growth territory following December's fractional decline. The composite output index advanced to 53.8 from 49.9 in the previous month. The flash reading was 54.3.

The services PMI improved to 52.2, as initially estimated, from 48.7 in December.

On the other hand, momentum was lost in France, Italy broadly stagnated and Spain registered its first contraction since last February.

France's composite PMI stood at 52.7, in line with flash estimate, and down from 55.8 a month ago. Similarly, the services PMI dropped to 53.1 from 57.0 in December.

The recovery in UK service sector gained momentum as restrictions related to the pandemic were eased and customer demand rebounded, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply final services Purchasing Managers' Index picked up to 54.1 in January from a 10-month low of 53.6 in December. The score was also above the flash 53.3.

The overall private sector growth accelerated slightly in January. The composite output index rose to 54.2 in January from 53.6 in the previous month. The flash reading was 53.3.

Manufacturing sector growth outpaced that seen in the service economy, with production rising to the greatest extent since July 2021.

