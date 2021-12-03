European Stocks Close Lower As Virus Concerns, Weak Economic Data Weigh

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Friday as worries about Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and disappointing U.S. jobs data hurt sentiment and prompted investors to stay cautious.

The World Health Organization said today that the new strain, which was first spotted in South Africa, has now been detected in 38 countries.

Possibility of early tapering by the Federal Reserve contributed as well to the negative sentiment in the markets.

Most of the major markets in the region started off on a positive note, and despite paring gains subsequently, managed to move above the flat line again before turning easy due to lack of support at higher levels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended lower by 0.57%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1%, Germany's DAX declined 0.61% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.44%. Switzerland's SMI ended almost unchanged.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak.

Austria, Greece and Turkey closed higher, while Czech Republic and Iceland ended flat.

Ocado Group and Rio Tinto both ended lower by more than 3%. Anglo American Plc declined nearly 3%. Scottish Mortgage, BHP Group, Antofagasta, Darktrace, Segro, Melrose Industries and Fresnillo lost 1 to 2.8%.

Kingfisher, Pearson, Berkeley Group Holdings, DCC, ABRDN, B&M European Value Retail, National Grid, British American Tobacco, M&G, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Barratt Developments gained 1 to 2.5%.

In the French market, Safran shed more than 3%. Atos, Unibail Rodamco, Vinci, Capgemini, Kering, WorldLine, Valeo, Dassault Systemes and Renault lost 1 to 2%.

Technip gained about 2.3%. Veolia, Faurecia, Thales and Engie gained 1 to 1.5%.

In Germany, Continental declined 3.7%. MTU Aero Engines, Adidas, Airbus, Deutsche Bank, HelloFresh, Bayer, PUMA, BASF, BMW and Fresenius lost 1 to 3%. RWE and Deutsche Wohnen posted strong gains.

In economic releases, Eurozone private sector growth re-accelerated in November primarily reflecting the resilience in the service sector as severe supply-related constraints weighed on manufacturing activity, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 in November from 54.2 in October. But that was below an earlier 55.8 "flash" estimate.

Eurozone retail sales increased in October after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed. The data said retail sales grew 0.2% month-on-month in October, as expected, reversing a 0.4% fall in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.4% in October from 2.6% in the previous month. Sales were forecast to grow 1.2%.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 58.5 in November from 59.1 in October. The flash reading was 58.6.

France's industrial production rebounded in October, largely led by a strong recovery in the manufacture of transport equipment, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

Industrial production grew 0.9% from September, when it decreased 1.5%. Economists had forecast 0.5% gains.

Data from U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 210,000 jobs in November after surging by an upwardly revised 546,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to spike by 550,000 jobs compared to the jump of 531,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the much weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate slid to 4.2% in November from 4.6% in October. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to edge down to 4.5%.

