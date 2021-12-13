European Stocks Close Lower As Investors Track Virus News, Await Policy Meetings

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Monday as concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and caution ahead of monetary policy announcements from as many as four central banks prompted traders to lighten commitments.

The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway on Tuesday. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to release their monetary policies this week.

The Bank of England is likely to hold its monetary policy unchanged. The Federal Reserve is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.

A warning by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the nation facing a "tidal wave" of Omicron infections weighed on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.83% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.7%, while Germany's DAX edged down 0.01%. Switzerland's SMI slid 0.45%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak.

Denmark and Turkey closed higher, while Poland and Portugal ended flat.

Mining stocks found support after China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and keep growth within a reasonable range next year.

In the UK market, IAG declined more than 5%, Rolls-Royce Holdings ended 4.8% down and Lloyds Banking Group slid 4.28%.

Entain, Whitbread, IHG, British Land Co., Flutter Entertainment, Burberry Group, Polymetal International, Royal Dutch Shell, Melrose Industries, Barclays, ITV, Johnson Matthey, BP and Informa lost 2 to 4%.

Recruiter SThree plunged more than 13% after saying that Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman would be leaving after spending close to three years with the company.

BPO firm Capita plummeted nearly 19% after reporting broadly flat revenues for the first eleven months of the year.

Fresnillo and Aveva Group gained 2.35% and 2.1%, respectively. Antofagasta, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Ferguson also closed notably higher.

In the French market, Technip declined nearly 5%. Accor, Unibail Rodamco, Air France-KLM, Safran, Orange, Valeo, Airbus Group, Saint Gobain and Faurecia lost 2 to 4%. Societe Generale, Renault, BNP Paribas, Michelin and Credit Agricole also declined sharply.

Carrefour moved up by about 2.5%. Veolia gained nearly 1%.

In Germany, MTU Aero Engines, HelloFresh, Zalando, Covestro, Deutsche Bank and Siemens Healthineers shed 1 to 2.2%.

Porsche Automobile gained nearly 3%. SAP moved up more than 2.5%, while Volkswagen, Merck and Deutsche Telekom gained 0.9 to 1.1%.

In the Swiss market, Vifor Pharma soared 18.5% after Australian biopharma giant CSL confirmed it was in talks to buy the Swiss drug maker.

In economic releases, German wholesale prices grew the most since 1962 in November driven by higher prices for raw materials and intermediate goods, data released by Destatis showed.

Wholesale prices increased 16.6% year-on-year in November, after climbing 15.2% in October. This was the fastest inflation since 1962. On a monthly basis, wholesale price growth eased to 1.3% from 1.6% in October.

