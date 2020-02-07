European Stocks Close Lower

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended weak on Friday as investors shrugged off strong U.S. monthly jobs data and chose to exit counters amid concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Some disappointing euro area economic data too weighed on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.27%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.51%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.45% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.14%, while Switzerland's SMI edged down 0.1%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Netherland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Turkey ended weak. Austria, Finland and Iceland closed higher, while Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine ended flat.

In the French market, Technip, Dassault Systemes, Renault, Peugeot, Accor, Capgemini, Total and Carrefour lost 1 to 4%.

On the other hand, BNP Paribas and ArcelorMittal climbed more than 2.7%. Safran, Bouygues, L'Oreal, Sodexo, Credit Agricole and Publicis Groupe also ended notably higher.

In Germany, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen lost 2.3 to 2.7%. Lufthansa ended down 2%.

Infineon, Covestro and Beiersdorf also ended notably lower, while Deutsche Bank gained more than 2%.

In the British market, Smurfit Kappa rallied 3.2% and Standard Life gained about 2%. Ferguson, TUI and HSBC gained 1.3 to 1.7%.

NMC Health plunged more than 22%, extending recent losses. Hargreaves Lansdown declined 6%. Antofagasta, Carnival and BHP Group shed 2.7 to 3.6%.

In economic news, UK permanent staff appointments logged its first back-to-back increase for over a year in January, the latest Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.

According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent job placements increased due to improved business confidence following the general election.

Germany's industrial production declined by more than expected 3.5% in December, in contrast to a 1.2% rise in November, data from Destatis revealed. Output was forecast to fall 0.2%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production plunged 6.8%, faster than the 2.5% decrease seen in November. Economists had forecast a 3.7%.

Another report from Destatis said Germany's exports rose marginally by 0.1% and imports declined 0.7% in December. As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.2 billion from EUR 18.5 billion in the previous month.

According to the data released by the statistical office Insee, industrial production in France declined 2.8% in December, the fastest pace in nearly two years.

