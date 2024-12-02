European Stocks Close Higher Despite Weak PMI Reports

(RTTNews) - After struggling for direction early on in the session, European stocks closed broadly higher on Monday as investors digested the latest batch of economic data, including reports on Eurozone and UK manufacturing activity, and continued to follow the political developments in France.

The early weakness was due to a strengthening dollar after a survey showed Eurozone manufacturing PMI hit a two-month low of 45.2 in November. Sentiment was also dented by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariff on BRICS countries if they pursue new currency alternatives to the U.S. dollar.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's budget concessions to Marine Le Pen aimed at averting a no-confidence vote and stabilizing France's financial and political situation, temporarily calmed market jitters and helped French stocks to come off lower levels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.66%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.31% and Germany's DAX jumped 1.57%. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.02%, while Switzerland's SMI closed up 0.55%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.

Austria, Iceland and Portugal ended weak, while Norway settled flat.

In the UK market, Howden Joinery, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Spirax Group, BAE Systems, Beazley and Rentokil Initial gained 2 to 2.8%.

Associated British Foods, Hiscox, Scottish Mortgage, Admiral Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Anglo American Plc, Melrose Industries, Next, Prudential, M&G, Diploma, Relx, Mondi and Bunzlo closed up 1 to 2%.

Vistry Group ended down nearly 4%. B&M European Value Retail closed down 2.62% and Unite Group ended lower by 2.27%. DCC, British Land, Taylor Wimpey, Land Securities, Persimmon, Whitbread, Endeavour Mining, Croda International, EasyJet, BP and IMI also closed notably lower.

In the German market, Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Munich RE, BMW, Siemens, SAP, BASF and Hannover Rueck gained 2 to 4%.

Zalando, Continental, Allianz, Infineon, Siemens Healthineers and Deutsche Post closed higher by 1 to 2%.

In the French market, Hermes International rallied more than 4.5%. LVMH climbed about 2.5%, while Airbus, ArcelorMittal, Air Liquide, STMicroElectronics and L'Oreal gained 1 to 1.75%.

Stellantis tumbled more than 6% after chief executive Carlos Tavares on Sunday resigned "with immediate effect". Carrefour closed down 5%. Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Societe Generale, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies and Bouygues closed down 2 to 3%.

Survey results from S&P Global showed that the Eurozone manufacturing sector contracted further in November on stronger declines in factory orders, production, purchasing activity and inventories. The HCOB factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 45.2 in November from 46.0 in October. The pace of decline was stronger than seen on average over the current period of decline.

The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, data from Eurostat showed. The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent, the same as in September and also matched expectations. The rate was below the 6.6 percent posted in October 2023.

The UK manufacturing sector deteriorated at the steepest pace in nine months in November, as output and new orders declined amid concerns surrounding the economic outlook, high costs, and weak demand. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 48.0 in November from 49.9 in October. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction. The flash reading was also 48.6.

UK house prices increased at the fastest pace in two years in November underpinned by low unemployment and strong income gains, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed. House prices grew 3.7% on a yearly basis in November after rising 2.4% in October. This was the strongest growth since November 2022 and also exceeded the expected growth of 2.4%.

Swiss retail sales increased for the fourth straight month in October, though at a slightly slower-than-expected pace. Retail sales climbed 1.4% on a yearly basis, after a 1.8% increase in September.

