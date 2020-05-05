European Stocks Close Higher As Countries Relax Shutdown Restrictions

(RTTNews) - European markets ended with strong gains on Tuesday despite weak economic data, as investors made positive moves reacting to news that several countries across Europe have lifted restrictions that were in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With most of the markets in the region closing higher and stocks from across various sectors posting gains, the pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.15%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.66%, Germany's DAX surged up 2.51% and France's CAC 40 ended up 2.4%, while Switzerland's SMI added 1.3%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed stronger by 1 to 3%.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Portugal ended with moderate gains, while Iceland, Ireland, Poland and Turkey ended weak.

Among the stocks in Germany's DAX index, Vonovia gained 6.5% on strong first-quarter results. Infineon Technologies, Volksawagen, Merck, RWE, BMW, Daimler, Fresenius, Siemens and Continental moved up 3 to 5.4%. Lufthansa, Bayer, E.ON, Deutsche Post, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas, Deutsche Bank and Covestro also rose sharply.

Shares of luxury fashion house Hugo Boss plunged 5%. After posting a loss in the first quarter, the company said it expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets better.

In France, Total jumped nearly 8%. Capgemini and Unibail Rodamco both gained about 6.2%. Bouygues, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Air Liquide, Vinci, Essilor, Worldline and Hermes International gained 3 to 5.2%.

Airbus Group, Sanofi, Dassault Systems, Safran and Peugeot also ended with impressive gains.

In the U.K. market, energy stocks were in demand thanks to a sharp rebound in crude oil prices.

BP surged up 6% and Royal Dutch Shell notched up a gain of 5.7%. Informa, Hiscox, Glencore, Intercontinental, Centric and Compass Group gained 4 to 5.2%.

Melrose, Barclays, Prudential, Pearson, Experian, Bunzi, Aveva Group and Admiral Group ended stronger by 3 to 3.8%. Vodafone, Scottish Mortgage, Aviva and DCC also rose sharply.

On the other hand, shares of IAG, JD Sports Fashion, Next and Barratt Developments declined 2.8 to 4%.

Shares of Copenhagen-based jewelry maker Pandora rallied sharply after the company said it is in a strong financial position to sustain a prolonged Covid-19 crisis.

Spanish energy major Repsol S.A. gained about 10% after the company's adjusted net profit profit beat forecasts.

In economic news, Eurozone producer prices declined at a faster pace of 2.8% in March (year-on-year), data from Eurostat showed. That was also faster than the 1.4% decrease in February.

Swiss consumer confidence reached a historic low in April amid coronavirus pandemic, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed. The consumer sentiment index fell to -39 in April from -9 points in January. The preliminary reading was -40.

The survey showed that coronavirus is dampening expectations regarding general economic development and unemployment. The indicator for future economic situation plunged to -78.3 from -7.1.

Switzerland's consumer prices decreased 1.1% year-on-year in April, following a 0.5% fall in March, the Federal Statistical Office reported. The latest decline was the worst since January 2016, when prices fell 1.3%.

UK service sector contracted sharply in April. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index plunged to 13.4 in April from 34.5 in March. The flash reading was 12.3. Prior to the last two months, the survey-record low stood at 40.1 in November 2008.

Meanwhile, according to the data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, UK car market logged a record contraction in April as coronavirus crisis shuts showrooms, data published by t

Car registrations declined 97.3% year-on-year in April. Only 4,321 new cars were registered in April with many deliveries to frontline workers and organizations, the data showed.

Germany's top court said the ECB's bond purchases scheme partially violates the constitution and raised objections to the Bundesbank's participation in it. The judges in Karlsruhe said that the German bank must stop buying government bonds under the scheme within the next three months unless the ECB can demonstrate those purchases are needed.

