European Stocks Close Higher Again On Recovery Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended notably higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session, thanks to fairly strong services sector data from China and Europe.

Continued optimism about economic recovery following gradual reopening of business across the world, and hopes of additional support from the European policymakers also helped lift stocks to their highest level in almost three months.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.54%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.61%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 surged up 3.88% and 3.36%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI gained 2.33%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden rose sharply.

Greece and Turkey ended modestly higher, while Denmark ended flat.

IAG shares spurted nearly 11%. Rolls-Royce Holdings and TUI both gained about 9.3%. TUI rose after the group agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft.

EasyJet, Prudential, Legal & General, Aviva, Standard Chartered, Hiscox, Lloyds Banking, Johnson Matthey, Whitbread, Meggitt and Barratt Developments climbed up 5 to 8%.

On the other hand, Polymetal International, Fresnillo and Kingfisher lost 6.6%, 5.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

In Germany, Allianz spurted 8.5%. Munich RE gained 8.3% and Lufthansa surged up 7.8%. BASF, Infineon Technologies, Daimler, BMW, Henkel, Covestro, E.ON, Deutsche Post, RWE, Adidas, Thyssenkrupp, HeidelbergCement and Siemens gained 3.5 to 6.5%.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco soared more than 14%. Renault rallied nearly 10% thanks to a rating upbrade of the stock by Goldman Sachs. Renault also said it has finalized a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan with the French government.

STMicroelectronics, Airbus, Engie, Michelin, Safran, Bouygues, ArcelorMittal and Peugeot gained 5 to 9%.

In economic news, the jobless rate in the euro area rose to a three-month high of 7.3% in April from 7.1% in March, data from Eurostat showed. Economists had forecast jobless rate to come in at 8.2%.

The number of unemployed increased by 211,000 from March to 11.919 million in April. The unemployment rate among euro area youth aged below 25 rose to 15.8% in April from 15.1% in March.

Another data from Eurostat showed eurozone producer prices logged an annual fall of 4.5%, faster than the 2.8% decrease seen in March. Economists had forecast a decrease of 4%.

Month-on-month, producer prices slid 2% in April, following a 1.5% decrease in March.

Survey results from IHS Markit showed euro area private sector contracted sharply in May despite an improvement from April as lockdown restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, loosened in many economies. The final composite output index rose to 31.9 in May from April's record low 13.6.

The U.K.'s final IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 29.0 in May from 13.4 in the previous month. This was above the flash estimate of 27.8.

In Germany, unemployment increased more than expected, rising by 238,000 from the previous month to 2.875 million in May, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed. Economists had forecast an increase of 200,000.

The jobless rate rose to 6.3% in May from 5.8% a month ago. This was also above economists' forecast of 6.2%.

The Swiss GDP fell 2.6% sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 0.3% rise in the fourth quarter, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday. Eonomists had forecast a 2% contraction.

